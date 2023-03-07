Morrissey Announces Outdoor Summer Shows In Addition To Upcoming Tour

Morrissey is gearing up to hit the road for his upcoming European tour by announcing two new special outdoor shows in the U.K.

Morrissey announced a pair of outdoor shows later this summer, the first in south London at Crystal Palace Park on July 9 and the second Millennium Square in Leeds on July 12, per NME. While no special guest has been announced for the London show, The Slow Readers Club will join the former Smiths frontman in Leeds. Tickets go on sale Friday (March 10).

These are the dates for both his tour and newly-announced outdoor shows: