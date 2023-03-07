Morrissey Announces Outdoor Summer Shows In Addition To Upcoming Tour
By Sarah Tate
March 7, 2023
Morrissey is gearing up to hit the road for his upcoming European tour by announcing two new special outdoor shows in the U.K.
Morrissey announced a pair of outdoor shows later this summer, the first in south London at Crystal Palace Park on July 9 and the second Millennium Square in Leeds on July 12, per NME. While no special guest has been announced for the London show, The Slow Readers Club will join the former Smiths frontman in Leeds. Tickets go on sale Friday (March 10).
These are the dates for both his tour and newly-announced outdoor shows:
- March 8: Paris Salle Pleyel (France)
- March 9: Paris Salle Pleyel (France)
- March 12: Lyon Amphitheatre (France)
- March 13: Strasbourg Salle Erasme (France)
- March 15: Antwerp Stadsschouwburg Theatre (Belgium)
- March 16: Brussels Bozar Theatre (Belgium)
- March 19: Eventim Apollo (London)
- July 9: Crystal Palace Park (London)
- July 12: Millennium Square (Leeds)
MORRISSEY SUPPORT SHOW!— THE SLOW READERS CLUB (@slowreadersclub) March 7, 2023
We’re buzzin to announce that we will be supporting Morrissey on 12th July in Leeds!
We are huge fans of Morrissey and The Smiths and we can’t wait to share this experience with you.
🎟️ Tickets go on-sale Friday at 10am here: https://t.co/FpGmrBgomA pic.twitter.com/TDZNKuehIi
After a difficult few years with record labels, being dropped from BMG in 2020 and announcing his departure from Capitol Records in late 2022, he revealed last month that he has recorded a new album titled Without Music The World Dies, a follow-up to 2020's I Am Not A Dog On A Chain.