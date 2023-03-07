Morrissey Announces Outdoor Summer Shows In Addition To Upcoming Tour

By Sarah Tate

March 7, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Morrissey is gearing up to hit the road for his upcoming European tour by announcing two new special outdoor shows in the U.K.

Morrissey announced a pair of outdoor shows later this summer, the first in south London at Crystal Palace Park on July 9 and the second Millennium Square in Leeds on July 12, per NME. While no special guest has been announced for the London show, The Slow Readers Club will join the former Smiths frontman in Leeds. Tickets go on sale Friday (March 10).

These are the dates for both his tour and newly-announced outdoor shows:

  • March 8: Paris Salle Pleyel (France)
  • March 9: Paris Salle Pleyel (France)
  • March 12: Lyon Amphitheatre (France)
  • March 13: Strasbourg Salle Erasme (France)
  • March 15: Antwerp Stadsschouwburg Theatre (Belgium)
  • March 16: Brussels Bozar Theatre (Belgium)
  • March 19: Eventim Apollo (London)
  • July 9: Crystal Palace Park (London)
  • July 12: Millennium Square (Leeds)

After a difficult few years with record labels, being dropped from BMG in 2020 and announcing his departure from Capitol Records in late 2022, he revealed last month that he has recorded a new album titled Without Music The World Dies, a follow-up to 2020's I Am Not A Dog On A Chain.

Morrissey
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.