Naked Woman Shot After Breaking Into Home, Attacking Victim With Frying Pan

A naked woman from Virginia was shot in the leg after she broke into a house and attacked the homeowner with a cast iron skillet.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said that the homeowner heard a noise near the back of his house and went to investigate. As he got near his kitchen, the woman, identified as 35-year-old Paula Locklear, ran inside through the backdoor and began hitting him with the skillet.

He managed to fend Locklear off and forced her out of his home. However, Locklear wasn't ready to give up and ran to the back of the house. She then started flipping off the electrical breakers and pounding on the kitchen window. She then started yelling at the man to "get out of her house, or she was going to kill him."

Locklear then ran toward the door and tried to break in again, and the homeowner pulled out his gun and shot her in the leg. She was taken to the hospital and was detained after she was cleared for release.

Locklear is facing charges of felony breaking and entering while armed, assault and battery, and property damage. Investigators said that the homeowner was acting in self-defense and was not facing charges.