Next Snow Storm Already On Its Way To Michigan

Another storm is headed for Michigan less than one week after the last one dumped snow across the region. According to MLive, the next storm system, on its way from the West Coast, will be less severe than the one that hit the state last Friday. The impending storm is predicted to impact the Southern border, all the way up to Northern counties touching Lake Superior. While moderate, the heaviest snow is predicted to fall across the Southern portion of the state on March 10th.

MLive mentioned that the heaviest snowfall will reach up to five inches in certain areas. Many Northern counties will receive only a light dusting throughout the day. As Michiganders prepare for another snowy start to the weekend, forecasters are working to pin down snowfall times by the hour. Precise times will become more available the closer we get to the day of the storm.

As of Tuesday, light snow is predicted to fall across "Lower Michigan" on Friday morning. As the day progresses, heavier snow will impact the Southeastern side of the state into Friday afternoon. MLive noted that the snow will start to taper off towards the evening hours. Conditions are predicted to clear up by Saturday morning.