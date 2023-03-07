One Person Killed After Norfolk Southern Train Collides With Dump Truck

By Bill Galluccio

March 7, 2023

Polar Vortex Weather System Brings Artic Temperatures Across Wide Swath Of U.S.
Photo: Getty Images

A Norfolk Southern train conductor was killed on Tuesday (March 7) when a freight train collided with a dump truck in Cleveland, Ohio. The train was moving through a crossing near the Cleveland-Cliffs Cleveland Works steel plant when it hit the dump truck.

Officials identified the deceased victim as Louis Shuster.

Investigators are on the scene to determine what caused the train to collide with the dump truck.

"Norfolk Southern has been in touch with the conductor's family and will do all it can to support them and his colleagues. We are grieving the loss of a colleague today. Our hearts go out to his loved ones during this extremely difficult time," the company said in a statement.

"The company is working with the Cleveland Police Department and Cleveland-Cliffs representatives to confirm the details and learn everything possible about the incident. Further, the company has been in contact with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, SMART-TD union leadership, and Cleveland-Cliffs leadership," Norfolk Southern added. "More information will be released in coordination with law enforcement as it becomes available."

This is the third incident this year involving a Norfolk Southern train. On February 3, a freight train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, spilling the chemicals and creating an environmental disaster. Just over a month later, on March 4, another train derailed in Springfield Township.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.