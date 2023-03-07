Texas Beaches Fail To Keep Spot On Best Beaches In US List

By Dani Medina

March 7, 2023

Last year, a lone Texas beach was named among the country's best. This year, not a single beach in Texas was ranked.

TripAdvisor recently unveiled its list of the top 25 beaches in the United States. On this same list last year, Port Aransas Beach was ranked No. 20. "The surf was great and loved the fact that you could drive on the beach. We enjoyed a campfire one evening and played some guitar under the full moon," a TripAdvisor reviewer wrote.

In 2023, the Lone Star State was left off the list.

The best beach in the United States this year is Ka'anapali Beach in Lahaina, Hawaii. "Always beautiful. Beautiful ocean, beach, and plenty of walking and snorkeling room. Always our place to find our peace," one TripAdvisor reviewer wrote. Florida's Siesta Beach and Georgia's Driftwood Beach fill out the top three.

Here's a look at the top 10 beaches in the U.S. in 2023:

  1. Ka'anapali Beach, Lahaina, Hawaii
  2. Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida
  3. Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, Georgia
  4. Hanalei Beach, Hanalei, Hawaii
  5. Ho'okipa Beach Park, Paia, Hawaii
  6. Henderson Beach State Park, Destin, Florida
  7. Cannon Beach, Cannon Beach, Oregon
  8. Coronado Beach, Coronado, California
  9. Ogunquit Beach, Ogunquit, Maine
  10. La Jolla Cove, La Jolla, California

Check out the full report.

