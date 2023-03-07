This Bakery Serves The Best Doughnuts In Pennsylvania

Doughnuts are a delicacy known to substantially increase good moods and even create optimistic mornings. In all seriousness, doughnuts are a popular breakfast food compromised of fried flour dough, shaped into little circles, topped with icing and filled with gooey goodness. Many bakeries will also offer a vegan and/or gluten free option to customers with specific dietary restrictions. While there are a handful of bakeries scattered throughout the state, only one serves the best doughnuts around!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best doughnuts in all of Pennsylvania are served at Federal Donuts located in Philadelphia.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best doughnuts in the entire state:

"Philadelphia has fallen head over heels for Federal Donuts — and who can blame the people in the City of Brotherly Love? There are nine locations within the city, which makes it easy for everyone to get Pennsylvania's best donuts in their hands. If you desire the best of the best, the Strawberry Lavender donut is tossed around in lavender buds and dried strawberries — and the result is jaw-dropping. While you're at Federal Donuts, order some of their fried chicken to go with your donuts to make it a meal you won't forget."

For more information regarding the best doughnuts in each state visit mashed.com.