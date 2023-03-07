This Is Florida's Best College For 2023

By Zuri Anderson

March 8, 2023

University Students Walking on Campus
Photo: Getty Images

Going to college is a major decision. Not only is it a major financial and time investment, but college degrees can help one's chances in the job market. Whether you're sending off your kids to college or thinking about continuing your education, Niche has you covered.

The website released its annual rankings of the best colleges and universities in Florida. This list included both public and private four-year institutions in the state.

According to experts, the University of Florida ranked No. 1! Located in Gainesville, this institution has an overall rating of A+, scoring high on academics, athletics, student life, and more. UF also ranked among Niche's Top 10 public universities in America.

The website also gave some basic information about UF:

"It is a large institution with an enrollment of 31,476 undergraduate students. Admissions is fairly competitive as the Florida acceptance rate is 31%. Popular majors include Biology, Psychology, and Political Science and Government. Graduating 89% of students, Florida alumni go on to earn a starting salary of $42,600."

Here are the Top 10 universities in Florida, according to Niche:

  1. University of Florida
  2. University of Miami
  3. Florida State University
  4. University of South Florida (Tampa)
  5. University of Central Florida
  6. Florida International University
  7. University of South Florida (Sarasota-Manatee)
  8. University of South Florida (St. Petersburg)
  9. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Daytona Beach)
  10. Florida Institute of Technology

Check out the full rankings on Niche's website.

