This Is The Deadliest Highway In Washington State

Recent data from the Washington State Patrol (WSP) revealed the deadliest highways in the state. According to information published by KING 5, officials investigated 312 deadly crashes in 2022. Out of those crashes, 45 of them were on Interstate 5, making it the deadliest highway in Washington state last year.

Trooper Katherine Weatherwax, WSP District 8's public information officer, said nearly half of the fatal crashes involved people driving under the influence.

“So, for our numbers, we're seeing an increase due to DUIs. At least half the ones this year are DUIs, driving under the influence of either alcohol, drugs, or cannabis,” Weatherwax explained. “It doesn't have to just be alcohol. So, if you take prescription medications, sometimes you're not supposed to drive with those. We're seeing an increase in that as well.”

While the data isn't complete, state researchers expect the total number of fatal crashes to hit over 700. That would be the highest amount since 1990.

The Washington Traffic Safety Commission, which compiles the data for all agencies, said the state saw 670 fatal crashes and 337 involved impairments in 2021.

Here are WSP's deadliest highways for 2022: