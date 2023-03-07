This Is The Most Underrated State Park In California

Summer is just around the corner, and what better way to build excitement for the sunshine season than by planning a trip to the most underrated park in your state! A handful of beautiful scenes are scattered throughout the Golden State, but one in particular offers visitors the opportunity to experience the views without having to worry about the crowds. Despite being overlooked all too often, this park is one of the best around!

According to a list compiled by Outside Magazine, the most underrated state park in all of California is Pinnacles State Park located just East of the Salinas Valley in Central California.

Here is what Outside Magazine had to say about the most underrated state park in California:

"Established by President Obama in 2013, Pinnacles is the newest of California’s nine national parks, still often overlooked in favor of Instagram favorites like Yosemite and Joshua Tree. This central Cali stunner offers a long list of epic outdoor adventures all its own, from rock climbing up fins of volcanic breccia, to hiking through moss-lined caves and marveling at endangered California condors in their natural habitat."

For more information regarding the most underrated state parks across the country visit outside.com.