This Is The Most Underrated State Park In Michigan

Summer is just around the corner, and what better way to build excitement for the sunshine season than by planning a trip to the most underrated park in your state! A handful of beautiful scenes are scattered throughout Michigan, but one in particular offers visitors the opportunity to experience the views without having to worry about the crowds. Despite being overlooked all too often, this park is one of the best around!

According to a list compiled by Outside Magazine, the most underrated state park in all of Michigan is Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park located in the Upper Peninsula.

Here is what Outside Magazine had to say about the most underrated state park in Michigan:

"The Upper Peninsula and the Porcupine Mountains, or Porkies, as they’re affectionately called by locals, offer killer outdoor access. At 60,000 acres, this protected area is the largest state park in Michigan, and it’s full of hiking, disc golf, and paddling opportunities amid old-growth hemlock and sugar-maple forests, sparkling lakes, rushing waterfalls, and hilltops overlooking the chilly blue water of Lake Superior."

For more information regarding the most underrated state parks across the country visit outside.com.