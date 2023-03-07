This Is The Most Underrated State Park In Pennsylvania

Summer is just around the corner, and what better way to build excitement for the sunshine season than by planning a trip to the most underrated park in your state! A handful of beautiful scenes are scattered throughout Pennsylvania, but one in particular offers visitors the views without having to worry about the crowds. Despite being overlooked all too often, this park is one of the best around!

According to a list compiled by Outside Magazine, the most underrated state park in Pennsylvania is Caledonia State Park located 70 miles from Baltimore.

Here is what Outside Magazine had to say about the most underrated state park in Pennsylvania:

"Caledonia State Park may be only 70 miles from busy Baltimore, yet it is a gateway to 84,000 acres of protected state forests and miles of day-use and overnight hiking trails–including a tiny piece of the Appalachian Trail. Named after an iron furnace owned by Thaddeus Stevens in the mid-1800s, the park hosts two developed campgrounds, surrounded by hemlock and white pine, with RV hookups and hot showers, picnic tables along shaded Conococheague Creek, and opportunities to fish for trout (brown, brook, and rainbow). "

For more information regarding the most underrated state parks across the country visit outside.com.