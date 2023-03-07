Vikings WR K.J. Osborn, Others Save Man From Burning Car

Photos shared by Osborn show himself alongside the others who helped the victim; the vehicle on the side of the road with a flame on its hood as a man appears to be providing aid to the victim; and third showing the complete burn damage to the car. The wide receiver addressed the situation on ESPN's Adam Schefter's podcast on Monday (March 7).

“I’m on my way home, I’m on the back of an Uber, and my head is down and I’m on my phone, just on my way home," Osborn said. “My Uber driver just starts going crazy. He’s like, ‘Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh!’ I look up, and I’m wondering what’s all the fuss about and there’s nobody on the street.

“He’s like, ‘This guy crashed,’ and I look to my right and there’s a car, if you were to picture it, under a bridge’s pillars. His car is head-on. He hit the pillar and his car is in flames.”

Osborn said he and his Uber driver exited the car and were joined by two others at the scene to help pull the man from the vehicle and carry him to safety while they waited for first responders to arrive. The 25-year-old is currently doing offseason training in Austin and said he has been in contact with the man he helped save and, along with the three other heroes, intends to visit him at the hospital.

Osborn was selected by the Vikings at No. 176 overall in the fifth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The former University of Miami standout has recorded 110 receptions for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns during his first three NFL seasons.