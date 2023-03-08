Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Want To Star In 'B.A.P.S' Remake
By Tony M. Centeno
March 8, 2023
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion could become the new stars of a B*A*P*S. remake, if they have their way.
According to a recent report Slash Film published, the "WAP" rappers expressed interest in starring in a remake of the 1997 movie directed by Robert Townsend. Townsend himself told the outlet that "everybody from Megan Thee Stallion to Cardi B" have been seeking his blessing for another installment of the comedy starring Halle Berry and the late Natalie Desselle-Reid.
"It was funny and silly," Townsend said. "It's so funny because people want a sequel to that."
Bardi and Meg have already channeled their inner Nisi (Berry) and Mickey (Desselle-Reid) when they first joined forces for their "WAP" video. They even rocked similar hairstyles to Berry's character and even had some scenes in which they kind of acted like the dynamic duo from the film. While he loves the female-driven buddy comedy, Townsend said that he wasn't interested in revisiting the B*A*P*S world after the death of Natalie Desselle-Reid in 2020. She passed away following a battle with colon cancer. However, there may be a chance to revive the franchise once again.
Both Cardi and Megan have earn a few film credits since they teamed up for their raunchy collaboration. Meg recently guest-starred in the STARZ series P-Valley and Marvel's She-Hulk. Meanwhile, Cardi has stacked up a couple of roles in major films like Hustlers, F9 and the upcoming Fast X. Townsend hasn't confirmed that a B*A*P*S reboot is in the works, but we'll see if he changes his mind in the future.