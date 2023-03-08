Country's Second 'Peppa Pig' Theme Park Coming To Texas!

Peppa Pig is making her way to the Lone Star State!

North Texas will soon be home to the country's second Peppa Pig Theme Park, Merlin Entertainments and Hasbro announced Tuesday (March 7) in a news release. The new theme park is expected to open in North Richland Hills in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in 2024.

The standalone theme park, which is designed to be the "ultimate theme park experience for little ones," will feature rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and shows. Visitors can also meet Peppa and her friends.

The world's first standalone Peppa Pig Theme Park is located south of Orlando in Florida, near LEGOLAND Florida Resort.

"North Richland Hills is known for its family-friendly amenities and activities and we could not be more thrilled to add Peppa Pig Theme Park to the mix. This will be a great addition to our community," North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino said in the news release. "Conveniently located next door to NRH2O Family Water Park, Peppa Pig Theme Park will bring more energy to an area already known as a destination for family fun. I'm certain it will provide unforgettable entertainment that keeps families coming back again and again."

