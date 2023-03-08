Feds Probe Tesla After Reports Steering Wheels Fell Off While Driving
By Bill Galluccio
March 8, 2023
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation into Tesla's Model Y after reports that the steering wheels fell off while the electric car was being driven.
The agency cited two complaints and determined that the cars were missing a bolt that holds the steering wheel to the steering column. The investigation will examine Tesla's manufacturing process and determine how many vehicles were shipped with the missing bolt. It will then decide whether or not to issue a recall.
One of the complaints was filed by Prerak Patel, Gizmodo reported. Patel said he received the Tesla Model Y on January 24. Five days later, the steering wheel detached while he was driving on the highway. Luckily, he was able to stop near the concrete divider and was unhurt. He also shared photos of his detached steering wheel on Twitter.
@elonmusk @TeslaOwnersWW @BLKMDL3 Family was excited to receive Tesla Y delivery on 1/24/2023. Was driving on highway and all the sudden steering wheel fall off, was lucky enough there was no car behind and I was able to pull on devider #SafetyFirst #Fixit #TeslaModelY #help pic.twitter.com/4UMokFA2cv— Prerak & Neha Patel (@preneh24) January 30, 2023
Patel reached out to Tesla's customer service and was told it would cost over $100 to fix the issue. When he balked at having to pay, they removed the charge. After some back and forth, the Tesla dealership eventually agreed to buy the car back from him and gave him a loaner car until he gets a new vehicle.