Feds Probe Tesla After Reports Steering Wheels Fell Off While Driving

By Bill Galluccio

March 8, 2023

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation into Tesla's Model Y after reports that the steering wheels fell off while the electric car was being driven.

The agency cited two complaints and determined that the cars were missing a bolt that holds the steering wheel to the steering column. The investigation will examine Tesla's manufacturing process and determine how many vehicles were shipped with the missing bolt. It will then decide whether or not to issue a recall.

One of the complaints was filed by Prerak PatelGizmodo reported. Patel said he received the Tesla Model Y on January 24. Five days later, the steering wheel detached while he was driving on the highway. Luckily, he was able to stop near the concrete divider and was unhurt. He also shared photos of his detached steering wheel on Twitter.

Patel reached out to Tesla's customer service and was told it would cost over $100 to fix the issue. When he balked at having to pay, they removed the charge. After some back and forth, the Tesla dealership eventually agreed to buy the car back from him and gave him a loaner car until he gets a new vehicle.

