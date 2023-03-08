Feds Probe Tesla After Reports Steering Wheels Fell Off While Driving

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation into Tesla's Model Y after reports that the steering wheels fell off while the electric car was being driven.

The agency cited two complaints and determined that the cars were missing a bolt that holds the steering wheel to the steering column. The investigation will examine Tesla's manufacturing process and determine how many vehicles were shipped with the missing bolt. It will then decide whether or not to issue a recall.

One of the complaints was filed by Prerak Patel, Gizmodo reported. Patel said he received the Tesla Model Y on January 24. Five days later, the steering wheel detached while he was driving on the highway. Luckily, he was able to stop near the concrete divider and was unhurt. He also shared photos of his detached steering wheel on Twitter.