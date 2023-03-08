Florida Man Scores Huge Prize From Mega Millions Ticket

By Zuri Anderson

March 8, 2023

Mega Millions lottery
Photo: Getty Images

A Florida man won a multimillion-dollar prize thanks to a Mega Millions ticket he bought at a 7-Elevan, according to the Florida Lottery.

Lottery officials announced Tuesday (March 7) that 52-year-old Jeffrey Sanchez, of Brandon, claimed a $2 million prize from the October 28, 2022 drawing. His winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers but didn't match the Mega Ball number. Since it was a Megaplier ticket, it doubled his earnings.

No word on how he chose to receive his money.

Sanchez purchased the winning ticket at a 7-Elevan located at 1020 South Kings Avenue in Brandon. The store will also get a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the Mega Millions ticket.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, March 10 at 11 p.m. The estimated jackpot is $203 million.

Earlier this year, fortune shined down on one Florida man, who ended up taking home millions of dollars after playing a scratch-off game. More recently, there was a resident who hit a snag in his plans after he scored a $10,000 lottery prize.

You might be a lucky winner, too. There's a Florida lottery ticket worth thousands of dollars expiring in a week.

