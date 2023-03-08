"In the '80s, when our music came up, there were hardly any women on the charts," Estefan recalled of the pop music landscape of that time. "When I came up it started with Janet Jackson, Cyndi Lauper. My idol was Carole King and she was like a unicorn in the business. She, I think, was the first big act that was able to tour on a massive scale. And being a woman, all the bands were male bands. There weren't really female singers, it was very one-sided. The music industry still, to some degree is, but it's changed. It's gotten better."

Estefan went on to add that she's "been blessed that Emilio was my husband and manager. I avoided a lot of the pitfalls that I could see happening around me. Even being married or whatever, you always got executives in power trying to tread that line but I was lucky that Emilio was there protecting and being— you know we were our best cheerleaders and supporting and loving each other."

When asked what advice she'd give to her younger self, Estefan simply said, "Be in the moment. I was fretting so much about getting through the moment that I missed out on a lot." She continued, "I would look over people's heads because I was so nervous and I missed looking into their eyes until I realized that I could and when you do, that connection is so incredible. And that translates to everything in life."

"We sometimes are so stressed," Estefan said. "We have to do so many things, especially women that are working, being mothers, being nurses, being all the things that we are, that we try to get through it rather than just live each moment. Because that's the reason to be alive."

