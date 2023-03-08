“On May 13, 2022 I lost my son Raqhid Render – who many of you knew as the artist Lil Keed," Woods wrote. "While this journey through the different phases of grief has been indescribably hard, a way that I have found to cope is through his music. As much as he was a great father, son, and friend – he was also an artist who (thanks to many of you) lived and continues to live through his music."



Lil Keed passed away last May after he was rushed to the hospital for experiencing stomach pains. His cause of death wasn't confirmed until the first week of 2023. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner/Coroner’s Office, the YSL signee died due to complications of eosinophilia.



The album, which is executively produced by Keed's daughter NayChur Ra'quana Render, is set to drop via Young Stoner Life and 300 Entertainment on March 17. Following the release of its first single "Long Way To Go," Keed's estate also dropped the video for the next single "Self-Employed." Watch both videos below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE