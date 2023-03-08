Man Accused Of Trying To Open Plane Door Allegedly Attacked Prison Guards

The man accused of trying to open the emergency door during a flight and then attacking the flight attendants also attacked two prison guards, according to ABC News.

Officials have not provided any details about the alleged attack. Francisco Torres, 33, remains jailed at Wyatt Detention Facility pending a bail hearing later this week.

Torres was removed from the plane and taken into custody at Logan International Airport. He is facing charges of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon.

Authorities said that he tampered with the emergency exit door and then became violent and combative when flight attendants confronted him.

"Tell them to bring SWAT to shoot me down because they're gonna have to shoot me down today," Torres reportedly told another passenger. "Where are they diverting us? Because wherever it is, it's gonna be a bloodbath."

At one point, Torres lunged at the flight crew and tried to stab one of them in the neck with a broken spoon.

According to WCVB, Torres has a history of odd behavior and violent outbursts. In 2017, he was charged with assaulting his mother, but the charges were dropped at her request. He was also charged with robbing a convenience store in 2015. The officer who filed the police report said that Torres appeared to be suffering from a mental illness because he was babbling on about the Patriot Act and kept asking if he looked like a terrorist. Those charges were also dropped.

Leominster Police Chief Aaron Kennedy told the station that officers have responded to several calls where Torres was acting odd.

"He was seen with a gas mask on in a local gym or out running," Kennedy said.

If Torres is convicted, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.