NBA Legend Shawn Kemp Arrested On Serious Charge

NBA legend Shawn Kemp has been arrested in relation to a drive-by shooting, according to the Pierce County (Washington) Corrections inmate listings.

The Tacoma Police Department said a 53-year-old man was booked in a drive-by shooting following "an altercation between two occupants" of two vehicles in a post shared on Twitter. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski quote-tweeted the report and confirmed that Kemp was listed on the Pierce County inmate listing.

The website lists Shawn Travis Kemp, 53, as having been booked into jail at 5:58 p.m. local time. No additional details have been made available at this time.

Kemp is best known for his stint with the Seattle Supersonics during the first eight seasons of his NBA career, which included a Western Conference championship in 1996. The Indiana native also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (1997-2000), Portland Trail Blazers (2000-02) and Orlando Magic (2002-02).