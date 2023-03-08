NBA Legend Shawn Kemp Arrested On Serious Charge

By Jason Hall

March 9, 2023

NHL: JUL 21 2021 NHL Expansion Draft
Photo: Getty Images

NBA legend Shawn Kemp has been arrested in relation to a drive-by shooting, according to the Pierce County (Washington) Corrections inmate listings.

The Tacoma Police Department said a 53-year-old man was booked in a drive-by shooting following "an altercation between two occupants" of two vehicles in a post shared on Twitter. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski quote-tweeted the report and confirmed that Kemp was listed on the Pierce County inmate listing.

The website lists Shawn Travis Kemp, 53, as having been booked into jail at 5:58 p.m. local time. No additional details have been made available at this time.

Kemp is best known for his stint with the Seattle Supersonics during the first eight seasons of his NBA career, which included a Western Conference championship in 1996. The Indiana native also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (1997-2000), Portland Trail Blazers (2000-02) and Orlando Magic (2002-02).

The former McDonald's High School All-American was selected by Sonics out of high school at No. 17 overall in the 1989 NBA Draft and was a six-time NBA All-Star (1993-98) and a three-time All-NBA second team selection (1994-96), as well as being widely regarded as one of the greatest dunkers in league history.

Kemp averaged 16.2 points and 9.6 rebounds during his eights seasons in Seattle, as well as 14.6 points and 8.4 rebounds during his 14-year NBA career. The 53-year-old had previously been arrested for drug possession in April 2005 after he and another man were found by King County Sheriff's Office deputies with a small amount of cocaine, approximately 60 grams of marijuana and a semiautomatic pistol.

Kemp pleaded guilty to the charge and was later arrested again for misdemeanor marijuana possession in Houston, Texas, in June 2006.

