'No Foul Play' Suspected In Death Of Man Found Wrapped In A Carpet

Authorities in Baton Rouge said they found no signs of foul play after reviewing the preliminary autopsy results of a man found dead behind a shuttered funeral home wrapped in a rug and plastic.

Nathan Millard, 42, was reported missing while visiting the city on a business trip in February. According to WSB, Millard never returned to his hotel room after attending a college basketball game and going to a bar.

While initial reports indicated Millard was last seen at a pub around 11:30 p.m., investigators managed to track his movements throughout the night. Officials said that Millard did not appear to be in distress in any of the surveillance videos and that he was last seen around 4:30 a.m.

His body was found 11 days later. Officials said that there were no signs of internal or external trauma. However, they do believe that his body was moved after he died. Officials are still awaiting the toxicology report and the full autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death.

Captain Kevin Heinz, head of the Baton Rouge Police Department's Special Victim Unit, said they wanted to talk to the last person who may have seen Millard alive.

"If something happened and there was a moment of panic, come forward, we just want to know what happened to him," Heinz said during a press conference.