One Suspect Detained In Connection To Americans Killed In Mexico

By Bill Galluccio

March 8, 2023

Two of the Four American Citizens Kidnapped in Northeastern Mexico Are Found Dead
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities in Mexico have arrested one person in connection with the death of two AmericansEric WilliamsLaTavia Washington McGeeShaeed Woodard, and Zindell Brown drove from South Carolina to Mexico so one of them could undergo a medical procedure.

Officials said that 24-year-old Jose Guadalupe was taken into custody for allegedly conducting "surveillance functions of the victims."

As they were driving through Matamoros, their minivan came under fire in what police believe was a case of mistaken identity. The attackers then kidnapped the group and moved them around several times before they were located in a wooden house.

"During the three days after the criminal act, the four people were transferred to various places, including a clinic, in order to create confusion and avoid rescue efforts," Tamaulipas Governor Américo Villarreal told reporters, according to CNN.

When rescuers found the group, Woodard and Brown were deceased. McGee and Williams have returned to the United States. Williams is undergoing treatment for several gunshot wounds. Mcgee did not suffer any significant injuries in the attack.

Authorities in Mexico said the investigation remains ongoing, and they are working with their counterparts in the United States to track down those responsible for the attack.

"We will do everything in our power to identify, find, and hold accountable the individuals responsible for this attack on American citizens," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

