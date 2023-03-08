Popular Florida City Ranked Among Rudest Cities In America

Americans have a lot of opinions about their fellow residents, especially in certain places. Some metro cities even garner a reputation for having unruly or straight-up unpleasant people living there.

That's why Business Insider compiled a list of the rudest cities in America. Writers ranked 50 cities from least to most rude using data from SurveyMonkey.

The website states, "In October and November, Insider and SurveyMonkey conducted a survey of more than 2,000 American adults, asking them to choose the five rudest cities in the US from a list of the 50 biggest cities."

Several Florida cities were featured on the list. The highest-ranking Florida city is Miami!

Landing in the No. 15 spot, 6.8% of respondents thought the Magic City had the rudest inhabitants. Writers had more to say about Miami's place on the list:

"An opinion piece in the Miami Herald declared the city has the world's rudest audiences for plays, films, or concerts. Columnist Linda Robertson wrote that punctuality in the coastal city is optional, and movie theaters are like sports bars. She wrote the reason that people are always late for shows was because of the "Miami Time rationale": "Everybody is late and nothing starts on time. It's humid and we move at a languid pace here."

Jacksonville was close behind at No. 17 along with Tampa at No. 20. Orlando ranked at No. 40 spot.

Here are the Top 10 rudest cities in America, according to Business Insider:

New York, New York Los Angeles, California Washington D.C. Chicago, Illinois Boston, Massachusetts Detroit, Michigan Buffalo, New York Baltimore, Maryland Philadelphia, Pennsylvania San Francisco, California

Check out the full rankings on Business Insider's website.