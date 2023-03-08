Popular Washington City Ranked Among Rudest Cities In America

Americans have a lot of opinions about their fellow residents, especially in certain places. Some metro cities even garner a reputation for having unruly or straight-up unpleasant people living there.

That's why Business Insider compiled a list of the rudest cities in America. Writers ranked 50 cities from least to most rude using data from SurveyMonkey.

The website states, "In October and November, Insider and SurveyMonkey conducted a survey of more than 2,000 American adults, asking them to choose the five rudest cities in the US from a list of the 50 biggest cities."

A popular Washington destination was featured on the list: Seattle!

Landing in the No. 28 spot, 3.1% of respondents thought the Emerald City had the rudest inhabitants. Writers had more to say about Seattle's place on the list:

"In April, after a video that showed Seattle city council members on their phones as an older man presented to them, they received vulgar emails condemning their behavior, Patch reported."

Here are the Top 10 rudest cities in America, according to Business Insider:

New York, New York Los Angeles, California Washington D.C. Chicago, Illinois Boston, Massachusetts Detroit, Michigan Buffalo, New York Baltimore, Maryland Philadelphia, Pennsylvania San Francisco, California

Check out the full rankings on Business Insider's website.