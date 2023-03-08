Rockslide Caused Fiery Train Derailment That Spilled Diesel Fuel Into River

By Bill Galluccio

March 8, 2023

CSX AT HARPERS FERRY WEST VIRGINIA--A CSX freight train pass
Photo: CQ-Roll Call, Inc.

Three crew members were injured when a CSX freight train derailed near Sandstone, West Virginia. The empty coal train was traveling through the New River National Park and Preserve when it struck a rockslide and derailed.

The train burst into flames, as at least one fuel tanker and the locomotive fell into the New River. Officials said that an unknown amount of diesel fuel and oil spilled into the river.

Two of the crew members were airlifted to the hospital, while the third was transported in an ambulance. None of their injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

CSX said that the derailment does not pose a public safety risk.

"There were no hazardous materials being transported by this train. The incident posed no danger to the public," the company said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate the swift actions of the local first responders in Sandstone that rendered aide to our valued crew members."

CSX owns the track and surrounding land and is responsible for cleaning up the damage.

"The company is sending a spill response unit that will coordinate with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection on mitigation and remediation efforts," the West Virginia Emergency Management Division said in a statement.

"I'd like to commend the response agencies and CSX for their quick and efficient response," Summers County Emergency Manager Steve Lipscomb said. "All the agencies worked as a team to provide prompt medical aid and transportation to the injured."

Sam Richmond shared photos of the derailment on Facebook.

03-08-23 0520 hrs. CSX Transportation derailment at Sandstone. Believed to be empty coal cars, no hazardous or toxic material being transported. Reported as three crewmen aboard, no fatalities.

Posted by Sam Richmond on Wednesday, March 8, 2023

03-08-23 Follow up shots of the CSX Transportation derailment near Sandstone WV early this A.M. These are also low...

Posted by Sam Richmond on Wednesday, March 8, 2023
