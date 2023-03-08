Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly invited members of the royal family to their daughter Princess Lilibet's christening. According to People, a source said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reached out to King Charles III, Queen Camila, Prince William, and Kate Middleton for the religious ceremony, but they were not in attendance.

"I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor," a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan told the outlet. Another insider informed them that Friday's christening was a very intimate gathering with around 20-30 guests including Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, Lilibet's godfather, Tyler Perry, and her unnamed godmother.

Speaking of invitations, a rep for Meghan and Harry recently confirmed that they have been invited to King Charles' coronation in May. "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation," the spokesperson told The Sunday Times. However, it's currently unclear whether Harry and Meghan will be attending the coronation. The spokesperson continued, "An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time." Furthermore, Buckingham Palace had no comment on the matter for the publication.

The confirmation followed Prince Harry and Meghan revealing that they were asked to vacate their home in Windsor. “We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," reps for Harry and Meghan told Page Six last week. King Charles is also reportedly planning on gifting the 5-bedroom home to the disgraced Prince Andrew and has not yet offered the couple another royally-owned property.