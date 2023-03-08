Six-Year-Old Boy Who Shot Teacher Won't Face Charges

The six-year-old boy who shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia will not face charges, Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn told NBC News.

However, Gwynn noted that his office could bring charges against other people who may be responsible for the shooting.

"Our objective is not just to do something as quickly as possible," Gwynn said. "Once we analyze all the facts, we will charge any person or persons that we believe we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt committed a crime."

The boy's teacher, Abigail Zwerner, survived the shooting and managed to get all of her students to safety before she was taken to the hospital. She was released from the hospital after two weeks but is still undergoing the slow process of recovery.

After the shooting, the school's superintendent and an assistant principal were dismissed over reports that they failed to take appropriate action when they were warned the boy brought a gun to school. Zwerner's lawyer said that the boy had a history of behavioral problems that were ignored by the school's administration.

The gun was registered to the boy's mother, who claimed it was "secured" in their home. It is unknown how the boy managed to get the gun or how he managed to hide it from school employees who searched his backpack. The boy's family said that he suffers from an "acute disability" and is getting the help he needs at a medical facility.