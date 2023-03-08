'Strong Winter Storm' To Dump Heavy Rain, Snow Across California

Yet another atmospheric river is predicted to dump rain and snow across the state this weekend. According to KTLA, the rain will hit Los Angeles on Thursday night, remain through Friday, and taper off into Saturday. As for the rest of the state, San Francisco is already getting hit with rain. The National Weather Service San Francisco issued a flood watch that will go into effect on Thursday as the "strong storm" hurls toward the region. Residents living in Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia Mountain communities will want to closely monitor the weather as they are predicted to receive the greatest amount of precipitation.

"A strong winter storm will impact the region Thursday into Friday with showers lingering into Saturday. This system is tapping into very moist subtropical moisture which will allow for moderate to periods of heavy precipitation. Latest model guidance suggests the coastal slopes of the Santa Cruz Mountains and Santa Lucia Mountains will receive the greatest accumulation of precipitation."

The National Weather Service Los Angeles warned residents of the possibility of flooding around the city, especially near the Sisquoc and the Salianas rivers. San Diego and surrounding counties are not under a flood watch, and will be experiencing warm temperatures on Thursday.