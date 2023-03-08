"lol.... i be genuinely curious have these people ever seen or heard a demon before..?" Walker wrote. "Or it's just a trend cause I feel like if you have you'd stop playin.. really nothing funny or cute about it. May God be with y'all."



She's not the only one who's expressed their concern over the suspicious lyrics. TMZ recently caught up with G-Unit rapper Tony Yayo and asked him about the lyrics. Yayo said he wasn't feeling them because he's "a god-fearing man."



"That's a little too crazy for me," Yayo said. "For me, I believe in god. I'm very religious and came up in the chruch so anything that has to do with satan I can't rock with."



After he debuted the track, Uzi said that he's putting the finishing touches on his highly-anticipated Pink Tape album. He hasn't confirmed whether or not the song will appear on the LP. If it does, there might be more grumbling among his fanbase and critics alike. Fans online have already taken to social media to express their opinions about the one problematic bar, his religious-based set at Rolling Loud and his evil-looking white contacts he wore for the set.



See what Tony Yayo had to say below.