This Restaurant Serves The Best Hot Dog In California

By Logan DeLoye

March 8, 2023

Woman's Hand holding hot dog
Photo: Moment RF

Grilling season is just around the corner, but you don't need to fire up the George Foreman just yet! If cooking isn't on the agenda and you've been craving a simple American dinner, look no further than the restaurant that serves the best hot dog in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the restaurant that serves the best hot dog in California is Pink's located in Los Angeles. Mashed mentioned that this restaurant offers a nine-inch hot dog topped with coleslaw.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the restaurant that serves the best hot dog in the entire state:

"Pink's is to hot dogs what Katz's Deli is to pastrami sandwiches. The Los Angeles eatery has a long and famous history with their food, and they've been made especially popular through a massive celebrity presence, as well. If you wanna feel famous while you dine on dogs, head to Pink's. Order up the "Hollywood Walk of Fame Dog" for a nine-inch weiner topped with coleslaw. Simple but delicious. Are you a Rosie O'Donnell megafan (who isn't!?)? Snag the "Rosie O'Donnell Long Island Dog" with mustard, onions, chili, and kraut. They have a ton of other specialty dogs equally as enticing, so get some Pink's in you soon."

For more information regarding the restaurants that serve the best hot dogs across the country visit mashed.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.