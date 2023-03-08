This Restaurant Serves The Best Hot Dog In California

Grilling season is just around the corner, but you don't need to fire up the George Foreman just yet! If cooking isn't on the agenda and you've been craving a simple American dinner, look no further than the restaurant that serves the best hot dog in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the restaurant that serves the best hot dog in California is Pink's located in Los Angeles. Mashed mentioned that this restaurant offers a nine-inch hot dog topped with coleslaw.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the restaurant that serves the best hot dog in the entire state:

"Pink's is to hot dogs what Katz's Deli is to pastrami sandwiches. The Los Angeles eatery has a long and famous history with their food, and they've been made especially popular through a massive celebrity presence, as well. If you wanna feel famous while you dine on dogs, head to Pink's. Order up the "Hollywood Walk of Fame Dog" for a nine-inch weiner topped with coleslaw. Simple but delicious. Are you a Rosie O'Donnell megafan (who isn't!?)? Snag the "Rosie O'Donnell Long Island Dog" with mustard, onions, chili, and kraut. They have a ton of other specialty dogs equally as enticing, so get some Pink's in you soon."

For more information regarding the restaurants that serve the best hot dogs across the country visit mashed.com.