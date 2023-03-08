This Restaurant Serves The Best Hot Dog In Illinois

Grilling season is just around the corner, but you don't need to fire up the George Foreman just yet! If cooking isn't on the agenda and you've been craving a simple American dinner, look no further than the restaurant that serves the best hot dog in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the restaurant that serves the best hot dog in Illinois is Jim's Original located in Chicago. Mashed mentioned that this restaurant offers the best Chicago-style hot dog that the city has to offer!

Here is what Mashed had to say about the restaurant that serves the best hot dog in the entire state:

"Chicago is one of the country's greatest food cities, so it's not surprising they sling up some incredible franks at tons of locations. But, head to the Maxwell Street Market to Jim's Original for an amazing Chicago-style hot dog with an even greater history. The buns are slathered in yellow mustard before receiving a huge scoop of grilled sweet Spanish onions and spicy peppers. You can also double down on the franks with a two-in-one bun, or try their Polish sausage, as well."

For more information regarding the restaurants that serve the best hot dogs across the country visit mashed.com.