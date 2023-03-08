This Restaurant Serves The Best Hot Dog In Michigan

Grilling season is just around the corner, but you don't need to fire up the George Foreman just yet! If cooking isn't on the agenda and you've been craving a simple American dinner, look no further than the restaurant that serves the best hot dog in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the restaurant that serves the best hot dog in Michigan is American Coney Island located in Detroit. Mashed suggested the first-timers order the "American Special."

Here is what Mashed had to say about the restaurant that serves the best hot dog in the entire state:

"If you want to venture to yet another Coney Island our wonderful country offers, head to Detroit for the most patriotic version: American Coney Island! The place has been nestled in the same location for over 100 years, and the Greek influence it brings to the hot dogs is why people return again and again. Decades ago when the place opened, the Keros family developed a secret chili-sauce recipe that took center stage in every bite. Make sure you do not miss out on this amazing condiment by ordering the "American Special": A frank topped with ground beef, mustard, onions, and that tantalizing chili sauce."

