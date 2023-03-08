This Restaurant Serves The Best Hot Dog In Pennsylvania

Grilling season is just around the corner, but you don't need to fire up the George Foreman just yet! If cooking isn't on the agenda and you've been craving a simple American dinner, look no further than the restaurant that serves the best hot dog in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the restaurant that serves the best hot dog in Pennsylvania is Brighton Hot Dog Shoppe located throughout the state.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the restaurant that serves the best hot dog in the entire state:

"The destination hot dog nirvana that is Brighton Hot Dog Shoppe isn't so much one place, but several, as it boasts 11 locations throughout Western Pennsylvania and Ohio. The go-to here is the classic chili and cheese dog, and while it highlights a menu that doesn't get too crazy with its toppings, it still brings the traditional spicy/creamy combo better than anywhere in the state. Another reason people make the drive to their nearest Brighton location are the fresh-cut, crispy fries, that explode with flavor in your mouth even if they're not covered in ... more chili."

For more information regarding the restaurants that serve the best hot dogs across the country visit mashed.com.