Wisconsin Destination Named One Of America's 'Must-Visit Hidden Gems'

America is home to some of the most diverse destinations around. Because of its vast expanse, you can relax in a beachside town, hike among ancient mountains or experience bustling metropolitan cities all within the borders of the same country.

Using travel guide, news articles relevant websites and more, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 must-see hidden gems around the country, from unique attractions in middle America and California to natural wonders in New Mexico and Colorado and even a town that served as the set of The Truman Show. One spot in Wisconsin managed to make the list.

According to the report, Apostle Islands in the Wisconsin side of Lake Superior is among the country's hidden gems that you just have to see. Made up of nearly two dozen islands, this scenic nature spot offers plenty of excursion and sightseeing opportunities. Learn more at the National Park Service website.

Here's what Stacker had to say:

"Wisconsin's Lake Superior is home to a whopping 22 islands collectively known as the Apostle Islands, which offers a secluded escape to visitors. A major highlight is the islands' gorgeous natural ice caves, which you can explore via kayak in the spring and summer."

Check out the full report at Stacker to see the other hidden gems on the list.