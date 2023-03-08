WWE's Liv Morgan Becomes Latest Viral Meme At Knicks Game

A clip WWE superstar Liv Morgan sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden became the latest viral meme Tuesday (March 7) night.

Morgan was shown sitting courtside during the live broadcast of the Charlotte Hornets-New York Knicks game as part of a promotion for WWE's weekend show at the arena and social media users pointed out that she looked less than enthusiastic while listening to a man next to her.

"She definitely didn’t hear one word you just said bro," the Knicks fan account @KnicksNation tweeted with the initial clip of the conversation.

Many Twitter users acknowledged that the interaction was similar to several past memes in which a woman has looked uncomfortable while listening to a man rambling which, most recently, included a screengrab of All Elite Wrestling stars Anna Jay and John Silver from an episode of the YouTube series Being the Elite that went viral last year.