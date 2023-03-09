Anitta Joins The Cast Of Popular Netflix Show

Brazilian superstar Anitta just joined the cast of Netflix's Elité. On Thursday, March 9th, the streaming platform confirmed her casting with a tweet. "A 'Girl from Rio' is about to arrive at Las Encinas," they wrote along with two photos of the singer looking stunning in a gray cut-off sweater.

The Spanish drama series' synopsis reads: "Las Encinas is the most exclusive school in the country, where the Elite sends their children to study. Three working-class teens have just been admitted as new students after an earthquake destroyed their school. The clash between those who have everything and those who have nothing to lose creates a perfect storm that ends in a murder. Who committed the crime?" per IMDb. Season 7 of the show has yet to receive an official release date but production reportedly started towards the end of 2022.