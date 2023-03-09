Anitta Joins The Cast Of Popular Netflix Show
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 9, 2023
Brazilian superstar Anitta just joined the cast of Netflix's Elité. On Thursday, March 9th, the streaming platform confirmed her casting with a tweet. "A 'Girl from Rio' is about to arrive at Las Encinas," they wrote along with two photos of the singer looking stunning in a gray cut-off sweater.
The Spanish drama series' synopsis reads: "Las Encinas is the most exclusive school in the country, where the Elite sends their children to study. Three working-class teens have just been admitted as new students after an earthquake destroyed their school. The clash between those who have everything and those who have nothing to lose creates a perfect storm that ends in a murder. Who committed the crime?" per IMDb. Season 7 of the show has yet to receive an official release date but production reportedly started towards the end of 2022.
A "Girl from Rio" is about to arrive at Las Encinas. @Anitta is joining the cast of Élite Season 7 pic.twitter.com/HvyXbsTeD2— Netflix (@netflix) March 9, 2023
Ela nos deixou MORTOS com essas fotos: pic.twitter.com/4ajLzCwnj7— EliteNetflix (@EliteNetflix) March 9, 2023
Earlier this year, Anitta attended the 2023 Grammy Awards where she was nominated for Best New Artist (the award went to Samara Joy). Before the awards show, Anitta addressed fans who were shocked that she was nominated for that specific award when she's been making music in Brazil for a decade.
"I think many people are not understanding that much this nomination because they've seen me in another, like, background, but for me, it makes complete sense," Anitta told Entertainment Tonight, pointing out that she didn't break into the American mainstream until she released "Envolver" off her 2022 album Versions of Me. "I'm from Brazil. And like I say that a lot of times, but it's because it's really different. When you come from the place like that," she shared. Anitta went on to explain that the Best New Artist nomination reflects how she "decided to like start from zero again, and in a new territory."