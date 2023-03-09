Decision Made By Prosecutors In Shawn Kemp Case

Witnesses told police that Kemp, 53, fired 5-10 shots at another vehicle, according to the police dispatch audio. Sources close to Kemp claimed he acted in self-defense, having had his property stolen from his vehicle on Tuesday (March 7), tracked his iPhone to Tacoma on Wednesday (March 8) and was shot at before firing back, FOX 13 Seattle reports.

No injuries were reported in relation to the incident. Video footage appears to show Kemp firing a gun before his arrest.

The footage, which was also obtained and shared by TMZ Sports, shows a man resembling Kemp approaching a vehicle in a parking lot and yelling something before firing a single shot on Wednesday. The man is seen wearing a red vest, which resembled one worn by Kemp in a photo shared earlier that day.

Witnesses told TMZ Sports that they heard multiple gunshots before recording the incident on their phones and said Kemp drove around the parking lot and threw his gun in a bush before being detained by police. The footage showed officers arresting the NBA legend, as well as searching a bush for the handgun.

Sources close to Kemp claimed he acted in self-defense, having had his property stolen from his vehicle on Tuesday (March 7), tracked his iPhone to Tacoma on Wednesday and was shot at before firing back, FOX 13 Seattle reports. No injuries were reported in relation to the incident.

The Tacoma Police Department initially said a 53-year-old man was booked in a drive-by shooting following "an altercation between two occupants" of two vehicles in a post shared on Twitter Wednesday night. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski quote-tweeted the report and confirmed that Kemp was listed on the Pierce County (Washington) Corrections inmate listings.