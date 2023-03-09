Drake & Lil Baby Are Reportedly Working On A Joint Album
By Tony M. Centeno
March 9, 2023
Drake and Lil Baby are apparently working on an album together, according to Black Coffee.
During a recent interview with podcaster MacG, the DJ and producer, who worked with Drake for his last solo album Honestly, Nevermind, was describing his recent run-in with Quality Control's Kevin "Coach K" Lee. He claimed that Lee told him the "California Breeze" artist and the Canadian rapper are working on an album together.
"And he had said to me 'Lil Baby and Drake are making an album," Black Coffee told the show host. "It's possible Drake is retiring."
Drake & Lil Baby may be making a Collab Album 👀— Drake Charts ⁶𓅓 (@DrakeChart) March 8, 2023
According to Black Coffee this was said by Coach K (part owner of QC).
pic.twitter.com/TCDPJgvYvU
Drake and Lil Baby had major success with their recent collaborations like "Wants & Needs," "Girls Wants Girls," DJ Khaled's "Staying Alive" and, of course, their first collaboration "Yes Indeed." If true, this would be Drake's third album with another artist. He's is still riding the wave from his recent joint album with 21 Savage Her Loss. Prior to that, he released his first collaborative effort with Future What A Time To Be Alive in 2015. The news might upset Kodak Black though. Last year, 'Yak spoke on his joint album with the OVO Sound founder. However, once Drake and 21 linked up, Kodak switched gears and said he didn't want to do it anymore.
“I had told Drake I don’t wanna do no collab,” he said last month. “No songs or no album. ‘Cause we supposed to done did a whole album before him and lil’ buddy did that s**t. I had told him I wanted to wait [until] like, 2023. Like, after February.”
Black Coffee also reignited chatter about Drake's retirement. The "Rich Flex" spitta previous teased the idea of retiring in his recent interview with Lil Yachty, but he's previously stated that he's not going anywhere anytime soon. So far, neither Drake, Baby nor Coach K have responded to Black Coffee's claim.