Drake & Lil Baby Are Reportedly Working On A Joint Album

Drake and Lil Baby had major success with their recent collaborations like "Wants & Needs," "Girls Wants Girls," DJ Khaled's "Staying Alive" and, of course, their first collaboration "Yes Indeed." If true, this would be Drake's third album with another artist. He's is still riding the wave from his recent joint album with 21 Savage Her Loss. Prior to that, he released his first collaborative effort with Future What A Time To Be Alive in 2015. The news might upset Kodak Black though. Last year, 'Yak spoke on his joint album with the OVO Sound founder. However, once Drake and 21 linked up, Kodak switched gears and said he didn't want to do it anymore.



“I had told Drake I don’t wanna do no collab,” he said last month. “No songs or no album. ‘Cause we supposed to done did a whole album before him and lil’ buddy did that s**t. I had told him I wanted to wait [until] like, 2023. Like, after February.”



Black Coffee also reignited chatter about Drake's retirement. The "Rich Flex" spitta previous teased the idea of retiring in his recent interview with Lil Yachty, but he's previously stated that he's not going anywhere anytime soon. So far, neither Drake, Baby nor Coach K have responded to Black Coffee's claim.