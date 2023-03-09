Glen Matlock On If Sex Pistols Would Ever Do A Sid Vicious Hologram Tour

ABBA has had immense success with their hologram show, but don't expect anything like that from the Sex Pistols. When asked by The Mirror if the punk icons would ever consider doing something like that with late member Sid Vicious, bassist Glen Matlock said there's no way to replace the feeling of a sweaty live gig.

“There’s nothing better than a band playing with passion, vim and vigour in front of a live audience," he gushed, "in tune, with a couple of beers inside them, or a coffee, going for it.”

However, he did say he'd be impressed if anyone was able to successfully reincarnate the infamous bassist in hologram form. “If they can dig up some 3D imagery of Sid at this stage, that would be an achievement in itself,” Matlock said.

Vicious died of a drug overdose in 1979 at the age of 21.

In another recent interview, Matlock reminisced about his time touring with Iggy Pop and seeing his "willy" one too many times because Iggy liked to flash it on stage.

“The problem with flashing your willy on stage is that you have to get ready to flash your willy on stage,” he explained. “And he always did it in front of me. I got a bit fed up with seeing it, to be honest. It’s not that impressive.”