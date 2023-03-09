Gulf Cartel Apologizes For Killing Americans, Turns Over 5 People Involved

The Gulf Cartel apologized for killing two Americans and kidnapping two others. The notoriously violent cartel issued the apology in a letter that was obtained by the Associated Press. The cartel also turned over five members who were involved in the shooting.

"The Gulf Cartel Grupo Escorpiones strongly condemns the events of Friday, March 3, in which unfortunately an innocent working mother died, and four American citizens were kidnapped, of which two died," a translation of the letter states. "For this reason, we have decided to hand over those involved and directly responsible for the events who at all times acted under their own determination and indiscipline and against the rules in which the CDG has always operated."

The letter contained a photograph of the five men bound facedown on the pavement. Their faces were covered with shirts.

Eric Williams, LaTavia Washington McGee, Shaeed Woodard, and Zindell Brown were traveling to Mexico from North Carolina when their minivan came under fire in Matamoros, which is just across the border from Brownsville, Texas. Woodard and Brown were killed in the shooting, while McGee and Williams were taken hostage.

They were held for several days before Mexican authorities rescued them. Williams is receiving treatment for gunshot wounds, while McGee suffered only minor injuries during the ordeal.