Scientists have detected a huge great white shark lurking off the Florida coast right before what's expected to be a busy Spring Break season in the state. Maple pinged Monday morning (March 6) southeast of St. George island in the Gulf of Mexico, according to OCEARCH's Global Shark Tracker.

The female shark, who's 11 feet and 7 inches long, weighs a staggering 1,264 pounds! She also has a distinctive wound from what researchers believe was a fight with another white shark.

"Over the past two seasons Maple has spent much of her winter in the Gulf of Mexico," according to the global nonprofit organization.