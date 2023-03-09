N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN Respond After Chris Rock Claims They Dissed Will Smith

"No man! That was you!" EFN replied. "Nah nobody here called him a b***h."



Joe Budden, who is a guest on their next episode, was also asked if he dissed Smith. Obviously, he said no but he did explain that he doesn't condone anything Smith did. Although they denied the allegations Rock made, the hosts appreciated the shout-out and showed both Rock and Smith some love. The allegations were made while Rock was speaking on the infamous slap seen and heard around the world. At one point, Rock said he still roots for Smith despite all they've been through.



“I love Will Smith,” he concluded. “I have rooted for Will Smith my whole life, I root for this motherfucker. And now, I watch Emancipation just to see him get whooped.”



Meanwhile, Smith reportedly did not take Rock's comedy special too well. According to Entertainment Tonight, the actor is reportedly "embarrased and hurt" over Rock's comments.



“Will is embarrassed and hurt by what Chris said about him and his family in his Netflix special,” a source said. “He didn’t watch it, but he had people tell him what Chris said."



Smith apologized to Rock in a video posted to his Instagram account last July. Now, he just wants Rock to let it go.