Police Audio Reveals Key Detail In Shawn Kemp's Arrest

Police audio from the arrest of NBA legend Shawn Kemp reveals that officers responded to a report of "two subjects firing shots at each other," TMZ Sports reports.

Witnesses told police that Kemp, 53, fired 5-10 shots at another vehicle, according to the police dispatch audio. Sources close to Kemp claimed he acted in self-defense, having had his property stolen from his vehicle on Tuesday (March 7), tracked his iPhone to Tacoma on Wednesday (March 8) and was shot at before firing back, FOX 13 Seattle reports.

No injuries were reported in relation to the incident. Video footage appears to show Kemp firing a gun before his arrest.