Portillo's First Texas Location Shatters Expectations With 'Crazy' Revenue

Since Portillo's opened its first Texas location in The Colony on January 18, it has quickly climbed the ranks and is now considered the chain's top restaurant nationwide.

The Chicago-based chain known for hot dogs and Italian beef has raked in $48,000 a day on average, CEO Michael Osanloo revealed during the company's earnings call on March 2, WFAA reports. "This means it's been matching the volumes of restaurants in Chicago that have been open for decades. Specifically, The Colony has averaged $48,000 in sales per day since the grand opening. Now, that annualizes to $17 million per year; and that's a crazy number, so please don't model that. It's definitely coming down," Osanloo said.

These numbers "set us up for further success in Texas as we continued to expand," the CEO added. The day after Portillo's opened its first Lone Star State location in The Colony, the chain announced two more locations coming to the state. Later this year, you'll be able to grab Italian Beef in Arlington or hot dogs in Allen, Portillo's announced on Facebook on Thursday (February 2). The 7,800-square-foot Arlington location will be located off I-20 on South Cooper while the Allen restaurant will be just south of Allen Premium Outlets.

"Franks to the many requests from our top dog fans, we are building our second (and third) location in the Lone Star State. Our first Portillo’s was such a success that we want even more Texans to see why our unrivaled Chicago-style food is such a big dill," Portillo's wrote in a news release.

Portillo's is encouraging residents to sign up here (Arlington) and here (Allen) for the chance to be invited to a free sneak peek meal before the grand opening.

If you haven't tried Portillo's yet, here are five things on the menu you must try, according to Spoon University: