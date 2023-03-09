'Princess Diaries' House For Sale In California

Amelia Mignonette Grimaldi Thermopolis Renaldo must be permanently staying in Genovia, because Queen Clarice's San Francisco mansion featured in The Princess Diaries is officially for sale! According to SF Gate, the home was built in 1923 by famed architect August Headman.

The house is for sale again 100 years later, looking almost as amazing as it did in 1923, just priced a little higher. The property is currently on the market for $9 million. It features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage. The interior includes a media room, an elevator, multiple balconies, and a rooftop garden with a view.

Here is what Steven Mavromihalis and Jessica Grimes had to say about the property on Zillow:

"It has been lovingly maintained and improved by its current owners, who have endeavored to achieve a harmonious balance between the home's original architectural detail and the comfort and convenience of modern amenities. With large formal public rooms, four bedrooms, three full and one-half bathrooms, office, media room, elevator, panoramic view balconies and roof garden, this 12+ room villa will surely bring centuries of joy to its future caretakers. Separate entrance to a finished lower level gym/office/media room with storage, finished one-car garage, with laundry closet, adjacent mechanical room, and storage closet, panoramic Bay and City view roof garden with outdoor kitchen, heaters, and fire-pit."

For photos of the property visit zillow.com.