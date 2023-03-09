Tame Impala's Kevin Parker Fractures Hip: 'I'm Not Quitting On You Guys'

Tame Impala's Kevin Parker isn't letting an injury slow him down or stop him from treating fans to some live music.

Parker took to Instagram on Thursday (March 9) to reveal he recently worsened a stress fracture on his hip while running a half marathon. The post included some photos from his hospital room as well as imaging of the fracture and X-ray of his hip following surgery. He also shared an impressive clip of him climbing up stairs following his surgery as well as a gave fans a glimpse at the scar now marking the side of his leg.

"Fractured my hip. Tried to run a half marathon on what turned out to be an existing stress fracture. Whoops," he said. "Made it to within 1km of the finish line. That's life I guess."

Despite the injury, he still plans to take his tour on the road, starting with a show in Mexico City on Friday (March 10).

"All shows in Mexico and South America going ahead as planned," he said. "I'm not quitting on you guys."