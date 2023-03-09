Tame Impala's Kevin Parker Fractures Hip: 'I'm Not Quitting On You Guys'

By Sarah Tate

March 9, 2023

Tame Impala's Kevin Parker isn't letting an injury slow him down or stop him from treating fans to some live music.

Parker took to Instagram on Thursday (March 9) to reveal he recently worsened a stress fracture on his hip while running a half marathon. The post included some photos from his hospital room as well as imaging of the fracture and X-ray of his hip following surgery. He also shared an impressive clip of him climbing up stairs following his surgery as well as a gave fans a glimpse at the scar now marking the side of his leg.

"Fractured my hip. Tried to run a half marathon on what turned out to be an existing stress fracture. Whoops," he said. "Made it to within 1km of the finish line. That's life I guess."

Despite the injury, he still plans to take his tour on the road, starting with a show in Mexico City on Friday (March 10).

"All shows in Mexico and South America going ahead as planned," he said. "I'm not quitting on you guys."

Fans flooded the comments to share their wishes for a speedy recovery, telling him to "take it easy," while another joked that the X-ray of his hip with a set of screws holding everything together "looks like your next album cover."

Get well soon!

Tame Impala
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.