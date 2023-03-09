The Kardashians Reportedly Won't Be Invited To The Met Gala This Year

By Dani Medina

March 9, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

This year's Met Gala could be Kardashian-free.

Anna Wintour, who organizes and presides over the prestigious event, is "cracking down on the guest list" this year, a source tells Page Six. As a result, the Kardashians won't be invited.

The internet was sent into a tizzy about the news and the Met Gala was even trending on Twitter for a period of time when the news broke. Blogger Perez Hilton also weighed in, saying it's a "MAJOR diss" to the family if the rumor is true.

Despite the Kardashians rumored banishment from the Karl Lagerfeld-themed event, which is scheduled for May 1, a source close to the family says "it's not true."

TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE
Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott arrives for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York.
Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has been considered a regular at the event since her first appearance 10 years ago, and has often made headlines for her daring outfits. The most recent was the Marilyn Monroe dress she "tried everything" to fit into. This look also caused controversy after some alleged the SKIMS founder damaged the historic gown.

Last year was also the first time all the Kardashian-Jenner women attended the Met Gala, including Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner.

We'll find out on May 1 if the rumors are true. 👀

