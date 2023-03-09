The Kardashians Reportedly Won't Be Invited To The Met Gala This Year

This year's Met Gala could be Kardashian-free.

Anna Wintour, who organizes and presides over the prestigious event, is "cracking down on the guest list" this year, a source tells Page Six. As a result, the Kardashians won't be invited.

The internet was sent into a tizzy about the news and the Met Gala was even trending on Twitter for a period of time when the news broke. Blogger Perez Hilton also weighed in, saying it's a "MAJOR diss" to the family if the rumor is true.

Despite the Kardashians rumored banishment from the Karl Lagerfeld-themed event, which is scheduled for May 1, a source close to the family says "it's not true."