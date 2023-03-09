The White Stripes Announce Plans For 'Elephant' 20th Anniversary

The White Stripes' fourth studio album Elephant turns 20 this year, and to celebrate the occasion the defunct band is releasing a special edition that includes a 27-track live album recorded on July 2, 2003 at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom. The Elephant 20th Anniversary reissue will be available on March 31, with a double-LP package coming out on April 21.

In addition to the announcement, the band also shared the live version of "The Hardest Button to Button."

The White Stripes were recently named as finalists for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 2023 class. Listen to the live track and see the Elephant Deluxe tracklist below.