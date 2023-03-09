The White Stripes Announce Plans For 'Elephant' 20th Anniversary
By Katrina Nattress
March 10, 2023
The White Stripes' fourth studio album Elephant turns 20 this year, and to celebrate the occasion the defunct band is releasing a special edition that includes a 27-track live album recorded on July 2, 2003 at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom. The Elephant 20th Anniversary reissue will be available on March 31, with a double-LP package coming out on April 21.
In addition to the announcement, the band also shared the live version of "The Hardest Button to Button."
The White Stripes were recently named as finalists for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 2023 class. Listen to the live track and see the Elephant Deluxe tracklist below.
Elephant (Deluxe) Tracklist
01 Seven Nation Army
02 Black Math
03 There’s No Home for You Here
04 I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself
05 In the Cold, Cold Night
06 I Want to Be the Boy to Warm Your Mother’s Heart
07 You’ve Got Her in Your Pocket
08 Ball and Biscuit
09 The Hardest Button to Button
10 Little Acorns
11 Hypnotize
12 The Air Near My Fingers
13 Girl, You Have No Faith in Medicine
14 It’s True That We Love One Another
01 When I Hear My Name (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)
02 Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)
03 Lovesick (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)
04 Hotel Yorba (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)
05 Aluminum (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)
06 Cool Drink of Water Blues (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)
07 The Hardest Button to Button (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)
08 I Want to Be the Boy to Warm Your Mother’s Heart (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2,
2003)
09 Stones in My Passway (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)
10 Stop Breaking Down (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)
11 Do (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)
12 In the Cold, Cold Night (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)
13 Seven Nation Army (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)
14 The Same Boy You’ve Always Known (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)
15 Blackjack Davey (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)
16 We’re Going to Be Friends (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)
17 Offend in Every Way (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)
18 Little Cream Soda (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)
19 Cannon / Party of Special Things to Do (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)
20 Candy Cane Children (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)
21 The Air Near My Fingers (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)
22 This Protector (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)
23 Screwdriver (Intro) (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)
24 Ball and Biscuit (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)
25 Screwdriver (Reprise) (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)
26 Let’s Build a Home (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)
27 Goin’ Back to Memphis (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)