The White Stripes Announce Plans For 'Elephant' 20th Anniversary

By Katrina Nattress

March 10, 2023

The White Stripes
Photo: Redferns

The White Stripes' fourth studio album Elephant turns 20 this year, and to celebrate the occasion the defunct band is releasing a special edition that includes a 27-track live album recorded on July 2, 2003 at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom. The Elephant 20th Anniversary reissue will be available on March 31, with a double-LP package coming out on April 21.

In addition to the announcement, the band also shared the live version of "The Hardest Button to Button."

The White Stripes were recently named as finalists for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 2023 class. Listen to the live track and see the Elephant Deluxe tracklist below.

Elephant (Deluxe) Tracklist

01 Seven Nation Army

02 Black Math

03 There’s No Home for You Here

04 I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself

05 In the Cold, Cold Night

06 I Want to Be the Boy to Warm Your Mother’s Heart

07 You’ve Got Her in Your Pocket

08 Ball and Biscuit

09 The Hardest Button to Button

10 Little Acorns

11 Hypnotize

12 The Air Near My Fingers

13 Girl, You Have No Faith in Medicine

14 It’s True That We Love One Another

01 When I Hear My Name (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

02 Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

03 Lovesick (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

04 Hotel Yorba (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

05 Aluminum (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

06 Cool Drink of Water Blues (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

07 The Hardest Button to Button (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

08 I Want to Be the Boy to Warm Your Mother’s Heart (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2,

2003)

09 Stones in My Passway (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

10 Stop Breaking Down (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

11 Do (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

12 In the Cold, Cold Night (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

13 Seven Nation Army (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

14 The Same Boy You’ve Always Known (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

15 Blackjack Davey (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

16 We’re Going to Be Friends (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

17 Offend in Every Way (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

18 Little Cream Soda (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

19 Cannon / Party of Special Things to Do (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

20 Candy Cane Children (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

21 The Air Near My Fingers (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

22 This Protector (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

23 Screwdriver (Intro) (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

24 Ball and Biscuit (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

25 Screwdriver (Reprise) (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

26 Let’s Build a Home (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

27 Goin’ Back to Memphis (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

