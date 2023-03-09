This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Indiana

You don't have to travel across the globe to enjoy some delicious Italian food!

5 Reasons To Visit compiled a list of the best Italian restaurant in every state. Whether you're craving wood-fired pizza or gourmet pasta complete with a delectable glass of wine, this list, which was handpicked by the travel site's editors, does not disappoint.

The best Italian restaurant in Indiana is Ristorante Roma in Carmel. Here's what 5 Reasons To Visit said to back up its decision:

Welcome to Ristorante Roma, where Chef-Owner Raffaele D'Eusebio is happy to be your guide. "You don't have to go to Rome to enjoy that experience, our guests can have exactly the same experience—handcrafted food from scratch, right here in Carmel." With a passion for food and years of guidance in the kitchen from his grandmother, Chef Raffaele seeks to bring the authentic flavors of Rome to his guests with his fresh and seasonal menu. "This is a specific cuisine with specific recipes from the area of Rome where I am from." Here, the pasta is made fresh daily and served al dente. The vegetables rotate with the seasons, and each sauce in simmered and stirred with love. The menu includes traditional antipasti, Insalate, pasta, and Secondi options that lean on fresh ingredients and simple yet creative techniques to produce layers of abundant flavor. Ristorante Roma offers an exceptional wine list highlighting many family-owned wineries and boutique labels.

Check out the full report.