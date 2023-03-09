This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Indiana

By Dani Medina

March 9, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

You don't have to travel across the globe to enjoy some delicious Italian food!

5 Reasons To Visit compiled a list of the best Italian restaurant in every state. Whether you're craving wood-fired pizza or gourmet pasta complete with a delectable glass of wine, this list, which was handpicked by the travel site's editors, does not disappoint.

The best Italian restaurant in Indiana is Ristorante Roma in Carmel. Here's what 5 Reasons To Visit said to back up its decision:

Welcome to Ristorante Roma, where Chef-Owner Raffaele D'Eusebio is happy to be your guide. "You don't have to go to Rome to enjoy that experience, our guests can have exactly the same experience—handcrafted food from scratch, right here in Carmel." With a passion for food and years of guidance in the kitchen from his grandmother, Chef Raffaele seeks to bring the authentic flavors of Rome to his guests with his fresh and seasonal menu. "This is a specific cuisine with specific recipes from the area of Rome where I am from." Here, the pasta is made fresh daily and served al dente. The vegetables rotate with the seasons, and each sauce in simmered and stirred with love. The menu includes traditional antipasti, Insalate, pasta, and Secondi options that lean on fresh ingredients and simple yet creative techniques to produce layers of abundant flavor. Ristorante Roma offers an exceptional wine list highlighting many family-owned wineries and boutique labels.

Check out the full report.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.