This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Oklahoma

By Dani Medina

March 9, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

You don't have to travel across the globe to enjoy some delicious Italian food!

5 Reasons To Visit compiled a list of the best Italian restaurant in every state. Whether you're craving wood-fired pizza or gourmet pasta complete with a delectable glass of wine, this list, which was handpicked by the travel site's editors, does not disappoint.

The best Italian restaurant in Oklahoma is Vast in Oklahoma City. Here's what 5 Reasons To Visit said to back up its decision:

Smiling staff and vast views. You should have it all in the heart of Downtown Oklahoma City. Vast is committed to great food and service, and has earned AAA’s prestigious Four Diamond award. Everyday life influences their commitment to good food, sourced from local producers, and even better service. Oklahoma City is more than their home—it’s their inspiration.

Check out the full report.

